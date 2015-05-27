Dan Cederholm
Dribbble

Dribbbot Scout Book

Dan Cederholm
Dribbble
Dan Cederholm for Dribbble
Hire Us
  • Save
Dribbbot Scout Book print scoutbook notebook dribbble dribbbot
Download color palette

Always a pleasure working with the folks at Scout Books! This one turned out fantastic, with custom inks and pink and white staples to match.

Coming very soon to the Equipment Shop or perhaps your local Dribbble Meetup.

3f52e4548715559d5fa51ffdb8b1a985
Rebound of
Dribbbot Scout Book
By Dan Cederholm
View all tags
Posted on May 27, 2015
Dribbble
Dribbble
Stuff we’re working on at Dribbble HQ.
Hire Us

More by Dribbble

View profile
    • Like