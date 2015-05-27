🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello dribbble Players!
Toggle on/off animation with a couple of subtle secondary actions. I thought it would be interesting to dedicate the center of the toggle to an animated icon that represents a corresponding state. Don't forget to check it out @2x. Also, feel free to grab the After Effects file and play with it!
This is my first dribbble shot, press L on your keyboard if you like it :-). Many thanks to @thedrewchandler for inviting me.