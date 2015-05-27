Petr Kaplunovich

Hello dribbble!

Petr Kaplunovich
Petr Kaplunovich
  • Save
Hello dribbble! toggle ui dribbble gif debut
Download color palette
  1. back_and_forth_slower.gif
  2. Dribbble_toggle.gif

Hello dribbble Players!

Toggle on/off animation with a couple of subtle secondary actions. I thought it would be interesting to dedicate the center of the toggle to an animated icon that represents a corresponding state. Don't forget to check it out @2x. Also, feel free to grab the After Effects file and play with it!

This is my first dribbble shot, press L on your keyboard if you like it :-). Many thanks to @thedrewchandler for inviting me.

Dribbble_toggle.aep
500 KB
Download
View all tags
Posted on May 27, 2015
Petr Kaplunovich
Petr Kaplunovich

More by Petr Kaplunovich

View profile
    • Like