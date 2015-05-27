Hello dribbble Players!

Toggle on/off animation with a couple of subtle secondary actions. I thought it would be interesting to dedicate the center of the toggle to an animated icon that represents a corresponding state. Don't forget to check it out @2x. Also, feel free to grab the After Effects file and play with it!

This is my first dribbble shot, press L on your keyboard if you like it :-). Many thanks to @thedrewchandler for inviting me.