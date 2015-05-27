Daniel Bograd

Fancy bank and money icon set

Daniel Bograd
Daniel Bograd
Hire Me
  • Save
Fancy bank and money icon set calculator moneybag case scales safe monoline vector money bank icon
Download color palette

My modest contribution to the world economy)
I understand the topic is widespread and everything essential was invented before but I’ve got some few lines more to say.

View all tags
Posted on May 27, 2015
Daniel Bograd
Daniel Bograd
UX / UI / Graphics for Web and Mobile
Hire Me

More by Daniel Bograd

View profile
    • Like