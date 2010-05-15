Drew Yeaton

Serverskine Icon icon mac serverskine
This is an icon for my Serverskine Mac application. The idea was to take a moleskine-like book and make it look old. The app itself is used to store server names, usernames and passwords for web developers.

Posted on May 15, 2010
