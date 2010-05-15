Adam Shiver

Test Tube

Adam Shiver
Adam Shiver
  • Save
Test Tube test tube green icon glass
Download color palette

Made the glass more blue than gray and also made the test tube narrow as opposed to the previously chunky, wide version. This version has the smaller size redrawn instead of simply scaled down. Thoughts?

Ed1f451017e1a465dd7f2e24f0827248
Rebound of
Test tube
By Adam Shiver
View all tags
Posted on May 15, 2010
Adam Shiver
Adam Shiver

More by Adam Shiver

View profile
    • Like