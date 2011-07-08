Louis D. Wiyono | Wizmaya

Cityscape

Cityscape illustration travel journey city cityscape urban cartoon web frontpage
A snippet of a travel company's web frontpage that we're working on. The cityscape illustration complements the footer section of the page.

Posted on Jul 8, 2011
