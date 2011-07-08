Aldrich Tan

"MISO" final

"MISO" final origami logo final complete shadows gradient new software paper folded
Final Mark + Logo for a small-time app / software development company.

www.misoinnovate.com - still under construction, but its there! :p

Thank you for all those who gave feedback in the past. Extra comments appreciated! :)

Posted on Jul 8, 2011
