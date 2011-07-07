Daniel Eden

Blog theme WIP - Update to font selection

After accidentally viewing the site without the web font (Kreon - which is a fantastic font nonetheless) I decided to use a more elegant style - Georgia, Times New Roman, serif.

Posted on Jul 7, 2011
