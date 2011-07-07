Mud!

mud illustration mega man video games
It's a little dark due to poor color settings and poor color setting management know-how. This will be a piece for Comic Con in August. Full piece here: http://idothedirtywork.blogspot.com/2011/07/mega-awesome.html

Posted on Jul 7, 2011
