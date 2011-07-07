Daniel Eden

Blog theme WIP - Body & Blockqoute

blockquote body typography quote light css
Been working on a redesign for my personal site, and taken a lot of thought and care about colors, typography etc.

This is the body text and a blockquote.

Posted on Jul 7, 2011
