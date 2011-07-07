Jacqui Oakley

Hawaiian Love Fest

Jacqui Oakley
Jacqui Oakley
  • Save
Hawaiian Love Fest illustration illustrations dance pink painting ink acrylic colorful texture pattern editorial woman
Download color palette

So here's something that's not an animal illustration for a change. Sexy people dancing and making-out. Can't complain about that! Full image here - http://jacquioakley.com/hawaiian-love-fest for Honolulu Magazine.

Jacqui Oakley
Jacqui Oakley

More by Jacqui Oakley

View profile
    • Like