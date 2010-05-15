Andy Birchwood

Trippy Wicked and the Cosmic Children of the Knight

Trippy Wicked and the Cosmic Children of the Knight band logo logo illustration beards
A logo for a blues & sludge metal band.

Posted on May 15, 2010
    • Like