Dylan C. Lathrop

Life's a Breach

Dylan C. Lathrop
Dylan C. Lathrop
  • Save
Life's a Breach infographic design
Download color palette

Snippet of an upcoming infographic for the next issue of GOOD about data breaches.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2011
Dylan C. Lathrop
Dylan C. Lathrop

More by Dylan C. Lathrop

View profile
    • Like