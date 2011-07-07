Alex Lloyd / Lloyd Creative

Bv Gourmet card

Alex Lloyd / Lloyd Creative
Alex Lloyd / Lloyd Creative
  • Save
Bv Gourmet card gourmet kraft board hand script
Download color palette

Label and die cut kraft board business card created for local delicatessen.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2011
Alex Lloyd / Lloyd Creative
Alex Lloyd / Lloyd Creative
Welcome to the online portfolio of Lloyd Creative

More by Alex Lloyd / Lloyd Creative

View profile
    • Like