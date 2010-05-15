GRP Bespoke Furniture Logo

After the quick realisation that the first idea created stronger alternative and non relevant initials, we had to re-think the approach for this VERY expensive bespoke furniture makers.

I realised that a simple solution could work. The image is more of a 'mock-up', using a 'chiseled' style of lettering. The idea will be to get the new owner, Graham, to carve the 3 initials into some expensive and uniquely grained wood. Then photographing the results, put into Photoshop to isolate the 'initials' as a unique and custom monogram. Similar in concept to my mock-up.

This for me answers our brief, to create a unique, modern yet still traditional brand mark. That it doesn't look out of place amongst other furniture makers, but just has enough style and uniqueness to draw it out from the others, to stand out. It's all quite subtle really, but that's the point.

So although the main mark will be detailed and in colour, it will be easily converted to single black and white, ideal then for the engraving of the initials onto the small metal badges that will be fixed to each piece of furniture.

I also then had the though that a metal 'punch/stamp' thing can be made of the initials. Graham can discreetly punch or brand this into the undersides of his furniture... the craftsman 'signature'.

I also think that Graham will enjoy being part of the creative process and will excited that it will be HIS mark, formed from his own hands, that forms the identity. How more unique can you make it? :)