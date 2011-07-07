Alden Haley

Create a New Tab

Alden Haley
Alden Haley
  • Save
Create a New Tab link nav button radio toggle step by step
Download color palette

Step by step form I'm designing for a web app.

D96198b2dd1ebef90093f7e717c1603a
Rebound of
Dashboard Manager
By Alden Haley
View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2011
Alden Haley
Alden Haley

More by Alden Haley

View profile
    • Like