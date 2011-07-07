Karl Fernandes

MesonProjekt: Title Page Design

renaissance adobe jenson title page
Homepage for my upcoming redesign of my blog at mesonprojekt.com. Designed in the tradition of Renaissance printing manuals, it exclusively uses Adobe Jenson Pro and is meant to look like a title page in a 16-17th century book.

This shot is taken in Mozilla Firefox 5.

Posted on Jul 7, 2011
