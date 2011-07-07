Get a Dribbble Invite!

Barton Welt

I've got a Dribbble invite burning a hole in my pocket and all you have to do to make it yours is:

1. Drop a tweet: Win a Dribbble invite on http://drbl.in/byMR - via @welovethebart

2. Tweet me with a link to some of your work.

3. Check Twitter on July 15th to see who won!

No big deal right? Best of luck ya'll!

Posted on Jul 7, 2011
