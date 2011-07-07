Christopher Lee

I Heart Pies Logo

illustration cartoon character vector retro logo
Made this logo for a friend's pie business here in LA. They are getting tons of publicity!

Gourmet pies are the new cupcakes! Watch out!

http://www.iheartpies.com/

Posted on Jul 7, 2011
