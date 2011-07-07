Christopher Lee

Hipster Monsters

Christopher Lee
Christopher Lee
  • Save
Hipster Monsters illustration cartoon character vector retro
Download color palette

Classic Monsters... as hipsters! 11x17" print

http://thebeastshoppe.bigcartel.com/product/hipster-monsters

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2011
Christopher Lee
Christopher Lee

More by Christopher Lee

View profile
    • Like