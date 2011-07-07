Christopher Lee

Balancing Act

Balancing Act
My contribution for the Target House Art Benefit. All proceeds go to funding art supplies for Target House.

http://heartworkart.com/

Heartwork was organized by the awesome folks at Invisible Creature.

Posted on Jul 7, 2011
