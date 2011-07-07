Murgin

The base for a new tumblr theme I am working on.

Elements that I did not create:
- Wood Background - By Matthew Skiles - http://dribbble.com/shots/31901-Hand-Crafted-Wood-Texture
- Coffee Stain - Free-Photo-Gallery.org

Posted on Jul 7, 2011
