Oak & Gorski - Gig Poster

Oak & Gorski - Gig Poster illustration cartoon monster retro oak gorski
I decided to take an indigenous approach with the masks all the band members would wear in this piece. I love playing with shapes.

Posted on Jul 7, 2011
