Amy Potter

Oops, I Dribbbled.

Amy Potter
Amy Potter
  • Save
Oops, I Dribbbled. hello dribbble tounge dribble firstshot
Download color palette

Just a quick, cheeky hello! And thanks to @DDStudios for the invite, I really am super excited to be here.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2011
Amy Potter
Amy Potter

More by Amy Potter

View profile
    • Like