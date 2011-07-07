Bronwyn Gruet

Capacity Chart infographic gotham arrow inset
Part of a web project for a local event venue. It started out as an infographic, but representing the info more in a chart-form turned out to be the more valuable solution.

Posted on Jul 7, 2011
