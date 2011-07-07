Megan Clark

Megan Clark
Megan Clark
Quadrants
A diagram I created to illustrate where work can be found as a designer in an over-saturated market.
The Exceptional Creative Quadrants: http://www.theexceptionalcreative.com/2011/07/the-exceptional-creative-quadrants/

Posted on Jul 7, 2011
Megan Clark
Megan Clark

