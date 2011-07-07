Tim Kendall

Records App

Tim Kendall
Tim Kendall
  • Save
Records App digital paper roll brushed aluminum
Download color palette

Wow, can't believe I'm finally part of Dribbble :) Special thanks to Galen Gidman for inviting me! Here's my first shot, an iPhone app (my first) that I am building (no more details at the moment). Feel free to critique!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2011
Tim Kendall
Tim Kendall

More by Tim Kendall

View profile
    • Like