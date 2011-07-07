Luz Bratcher

Helvetishake

Luz Bratcher
Luz Bratcher
  • Save
Helvetishake movie helvetica there will be blood
Download color palette

I know this thread has been long over, but while were doing Phoenix Layers, my competitor and I did a Helvetica theme. This was my favorite shot.

http://phxlayers.com/season1/qualifier/09

D449d09e299878c6830a96ee75415ea3
Rebound of
Helvetica Playoff
By Jeremy Sallée ✦✦✦
View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2011
Luz Bratcher
Luz Bratcher

More by Luz Bratcher

View profile
    • Like