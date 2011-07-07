Dave Chenell

Animated Enormo.us Dino

Dave Chenell
Dave Chenell
Hire Me
  • Save
Animated Enormo.us Dino animated gif dinosaur traditional animation line art
Download color palette

A pre-roll for enormo.us. A link to the video file with an auto-tuned ROAR is coming soon. Yay for animated GIFs

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2011
Dave Chenell
Dave Chenell
art / motion / code
Hire Me

More by Dave Chenell

View profile
    • Like