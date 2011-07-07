Alex Lloyd / Lloyd Creative

Grass Roots Cooking

Alex Lloyd / Lloyd Creative
Alex Lloyd / Lloyd Creative
  • Save
Grass Roots Cooking grass tree cutlery handscript earthy timber
Download color palette

This is a work in progress concept for an initiative taking fresh local cuisine to farmers markets around the country.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2011
Alex Lloyd / Lloyd Creative
Alex Lloyd / Lloyd Creative
Welcome to the online portfolio of Lloyd Creative

More by Alex Lloyd / Lloyd Creative

View profile
    • Like