this semester i took part in an university project whose goal was to create a corporate design for a self chosen project.
so I decided to redesign and redefine my own illustration "company".
first of all I decided to changed the name from "creeze" to "Well illustrated" (by Robert Well)
my favourite concept was to abstract the W of "Well" (a shortened form of my surname) and try to let it look like some characters I designed so far. this should help people familiar with my work assigning the new identity correctly and was an attempt for myself to check if my character designs also work in a reduced way (without faces, in a different form etc.)