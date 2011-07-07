Peter Coles

Demakes Tee in production

Peter Coles
Peter Coles
  • Save
Demakes Tee in production lhf goldsmith (adjusted) brandon screen print
Download color palette

The demakes tee I designed on the screen at monsterpress

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2011
Peter Coles
Peter Coles

More by Peter Coles

View profile
    • Like