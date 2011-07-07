Patrick Mahoney

Dumb Shhh

Dumb Shhh type terd
Having some type fun with a silly phrase I heard a lot as a kid. This was done while attending a workshop at TypeCon, via the good guys at Friends of Type, I'll post the final later.

Posted on Jul 7, 2011
