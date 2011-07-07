Michael Spitz

DFD Dentistry

Michael Spitz
Michael Spitz
  • Save
DFD Dentistry monogram branding identity logo tooth toothbrush dentist
Download color palette

Kind of hate to mess up the nice symmetry of this guy > but the client asked if I could try incorporating an 'F' in there as well...

Do you get it..? ;)

324524e976cb8addd64a1900025821f7
Rebound of
DDentistry
By Michael Spitz
View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2011
Michael Spitz
Michael Spitz
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Michael Spitz

View profile
    • Like