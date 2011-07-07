Tyler Schuett

Easy To Use Tools illustration texture blue green white grey
This is 2nd part of the illustration series for fanbridge.com - FanBridge is a platform of tools that influencers can use to communicate with their fans... so I wanted a quick visualization that had each piece fitting together like a puzzle but keeping a vocal / communication element to it, hence the callout boxes...

Posted on Jul 7, 2011
