MaterialUp Logo animation material up lollipop google material design
  1. gif-done.gif
  2. post-attatch.png
  3. screenshot.png

I've been working on an app icon in collaboration with @Matt Aussaguel from http://www.materialup.com/
The logo will be featured as the logo aswel when saving the mobile website to your home screen on your phone or tablet.

During the creation I came up with a loading animation that explores the anatomy of the MaterialUp logo and Material Design. Maybe this is a neat loading spinner for a future project, 'MaterialApp'?

Bigger pixels are attached!

Posted on May 21, 2015
Design at Framer
