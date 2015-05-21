I've been working on an app icon in collaboration with @Matt Aussaguel from http://www.materialup.com/

The logo will be featured as the logo aswel when saving the mobile website to your home screen on your phone or tablet.

During the creation I came up with a loading animation that explores the anatomy of the MaterialUp logo and Material Design. Maybe this is a neat loading spinner for a future project, 'MaterialApp'?

Bigger pixels are attached!