Howl: Line 1.5

Howl: Line 1.5
Part of my project to design one line a day from Allen Ginsberg's poem "Howl" until I reach the end.

Follow the Flickr stream here to see them full size!
http://www.flickr.com/photos/alexpytlarz/sets/72157627133809602/

Posted on Jul 7, 2011
