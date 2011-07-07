Jason Kirtley

Taylor Guitars K4 EQ iphone app Tuner

Taylor Guitars K4 EQ iphone app Tuner iphone app eq guitar preamp knobs buttons wood metal blue brown mobile interface audio tuner mobile app
rebound of lower portion of app from previous post featuring tuner etc.

full screen view: http://goo.gl/4M7Io
actual product reference for app design: http://goo.gl/CWNsX, http://goo.gl/E0QFL

Taylor Guitars K4 EQ iphone app
