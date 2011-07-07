Taylor Guitars K4 EQ iphone app

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
full screen view: http://goo.gl/4M7Io
actual product reference for app design: http://goo.gl/CWNsX, http://goo.gl/E0QFL
This concept takes the popular Taylor Guitars Acoustic guitar tone shaping tool - the K4 Preamp/EQ from an actual device to an iphone app, handy for every gigging musician. Also some enhancements and updates. At a glance the levels of each knob can be easily seen and recognized. Also upgrades to the iphone app version is a tuner with a true strobe tuner style and also a metronome.