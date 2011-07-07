Jared Cunha

CSS3 Button

Jared Cunha
Jared Cunha
  • Save
CSS3 Button button iphone ui css3 gradient box-shadow screenshot
Download color palette

Working on a CSS3 button for something on the iPhone. No extraneous markup. Only image used is a 6px x 6px repeating background pattern. This is a screenshot.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2011
Jared Cunha
Jared Cunha

More by Jared Cunha

View profile
    • Like