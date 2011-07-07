Dan Cassaro

Canyonaro

Canyonaro
A specimen for a typeface I am working on. Sort of a clumsy humanist-looking futura clone with little painterly serifs. Fancied up a bit because I have no self control. Coming soon-ish.

Posted on Jul 7, 2011
