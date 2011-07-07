Ryan Putnam

Avatar Creator

avatar character illustration
Working on an avtar creator kit for Vector Mill.

Using a awesome font from Lost Type Co-op by James T. Edmondson called Wisdom Script.

Posted on Jul 7, 2011
