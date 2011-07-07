Deep Shah

Aura (Rev. 1)

Deep Shah
Deep Shah
  • Save
Aura (Rev. 1) aura lettering typography
Download color palette

First revision.

Suggestions/criticisms welcome!

08bc1c9fba578c5ad4d850e0f37b4d48
Rebound of
Aura
By Deep Shah
View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2011
Deep Shah
Deep Shah

More by Deep Shah

View profile
    • Like