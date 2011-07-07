Craig Erskine

qrayg.com Redesign Progress Again

Craig Erskine
Craig Erskine
Hire Me
  • Save
qrayg.com Redesign Progress Again fireworks qrayg website design
Download color palette

Experimenting with some CSS3:

- layered box-shadow with inset
- curved box-shadow using :before :after ;)
- embedded fonts from Google webfonts

Prototype created with Fireworks CS5, this shot is from Firefox 5 on Windows 7.

8359d95a0ae368d02cf19ba93e8edb58
Rebound of
qrayg.com Redesign Progress
By Craig Erskine
View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2011
Craig Erskine
Craig Erskine
Frontend website developer, UI/UX designer...
Hire Me

More by Craig Erskine

View profile
    • Like