Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Josh Ryan

Saint Bill

Josh Ryan
Josh Ryan
Hire Me
  • Save
Saint Bill texas houston illustrated people bill hicks portrait saint illustration
Download color palette

Working on a series of portraits of who I think would be the saints of Houston, TX. This one is of comedian Bill Hicks.

This will be part of my upcoming exhibition of Houston themed work entitled "HOUphoria"

View all tags
Posted on May 20, 2015
Josh Ryan
Josh Ryan
Designer, Illustrator, and Maker of Thangs
Hire Me

More by Josh Ryan

View profile
    • Like