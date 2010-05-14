D. Keith Robinson

Meta+Level Games

D. Keith Robinson
D. Keith Robinson
  • Save
Meta+Level Games identity bizcard green
Download color palette

Working on some biz cards and ideas for our web site. The name hasn't cleared legal yet, but, eff it, if it doesn't clear I don't suppose showing these is a big deal.

The image isn't mine and it's just FPO. Will likely do a shoot myself if this idea sticks.

View all tags
Posted on May 14, 2010
D. Keith Robinson
D. Keith Robinson

More by D. Keith Robinson

View profile
    • Like