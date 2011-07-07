Fedor Sosnin

Cane Worx 01

Fedor Sosnin
Fedor Sosnin
  • Save
Cane Worx 01 cane worx logo vintage texture mark shop motobecane bike mountain bike
Download color palette

Cane Worx. A local basement based bike shop with scrub tools. Specializing in Motobecane maintenance and homebrew tire sealants. :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2011
Fedor Sosnin
Fedor Sosnin

More by Fedor Sosnin

View profile
    • Like