231 Icon Set resource svg free design freebie 231 set icons micons
Hey guys,

I've just released an icon set of 231 icons. It is available for free at Iconjar so if you wanna see all of them go here: http://geticonjar.com/freebies/231-micons/

Thanks!

Posted on May 20, 2015
Product & Branding Designer
