TinchyRobot

Broken Ui Bits

TinchyRobot
TinchyRobot
  • Save
Broken Ui Bits broken scarred weathered dark gothic social ribbon web button gui user interface ribbon button
Download color palette

This is the second GUi im working on, here's a volume knob and something Im calling a ribbon button. The idea behind the button is you slide the ribbon to the function then click go. Would love to know your thoughts :)

TinchyRobot
TinchyRobot
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by TinchyRobot

View profile
    • Like