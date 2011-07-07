Vicky Mcfarlane

Thank you for the invitation!

Vicky Mcfarlane
Vicky Mcfarlane
  • Save
Thank you for the invitation! dribbble invite thanks daniel duke draft
Download color palette

My first shot! Thank you Daniel Duke :D

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2011
Vicky Mcfarlane
Vicky Mcfarlane

More by Vicky Mcfarlane

View profile
    • Like